Come out of hiding: DA leader Maimane challenges Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Tuesday criticised for being silent when the country is in crisis.

Calls were made for him to address the nation on the ongoing violent protests as well as the killing of women. But instead of addressing the nation, Ramaphosa opted to send ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to speak on the matter.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane called on Ramaphosa to come out of hiding and address the recent killing of women and the violent protests plaguing Gauteng.

Speaking in Illovo, Sandton, Maimane said it was about time Ramaphosa and his government take decisive action as women cannot continue living in fear.

“I also want to say to President Ramaphosa, it is time that he comes out of hiding and break his silence on the unfolding social and economic crisis,” said Maimane.

“The elections took place and they gave us a new president, it is not that he must hold office, it’s time for him to come out strongly and lead in this time, in this moment.”