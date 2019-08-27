Eastern Cape health call centre named one of the best in SA

The Eastern Cape health department's call centre has been hailed as one of the best in the country as it boasts, among other things, quick response time to emergency queries.

The call centre, established in 2004, started as a help desk manned by one person. It has grown rapidly and today has a staff complement of about 80.

Its main objective is to provide a platform for communities to have access to medical advice, to report inefficient public health facilities and handle tip-offs on corruption.

Zandisile Ntlube, the head of the call centre, said the facility was initially located in Bhisho, but due to the high volume of calls and the need to increase staff, it was moved to East London.