Tailing emergency vehicle could result in an accident

SA drivers have gained some notoriety for not always showing courtesy and respect to emergency vehicles.

“Not only is there little effort to clear a path for these vehicles, but some drivers tail emergency vehicles to skip the resulting traffic. The consequences of this can be far-reaching,” says Eugene Herbert, MD of advanced driver training company MasterDrive.

Attitudes towards emergency vehicles may be due to confusion about the correct response, he says.

“The first rule is to not panic when you hear sirens. Do not stop abruptly or move out of the way recklessly, endangering yourself or other road users.

“Additionally, wait until you see where the emergency vehicle is coming from before making your decision about where to move. Rather carefully assess the situation before making an impulsive move.”

There are a number of other tips to keep in mind. “If there is space in the yellow lane, don’t move into this as it’s meant for emergency vehicles. Even if others block this lane, rather move to the right. Never skip a red light or stop sign to make way either. Don’t immediately move back into your position in case another emergency vehicle is following behind.”