The ocean around Cape Town is so polluted that pharmaceutical and industrial chemical compounds are accumulating in the flesh of fish caught off the coast.

Scientists from the University of the Western Cape’s chemistry department have found that fish caught by small scale commercial fishers in Kalk Bay are contaminated by antibiotics‚ pain killers‚ antiretrovirals‚ disinfectants‚ and industrial chemicals.

Species tested include snoek‚ bonita‚ hottentot (Cape bream)‚ and panga‚ obtained from random daily commercial catches sold at Kalk Bay harbour in late 2017.

In their peer-reviewed paper‚ Senior Professor Leslie Petrik at the University of Western Cape’s Chemistry Department‚ and Cecilia Y. Ojemaye tested for 15 different chemical compounds in the fish fillets‚ gills‚ liver‚ and intestines.

These include the analgesic/anti-inflammatories Diclofenac and Acetaminophen‚ the antiepileptic drug Carbamazepine‚ the antibiotic Sulfamethoxazole‚ the disinfectant Triclosan‚ as well as various industrial chemicals found in pesticides‚ flame retardants‚ and personal care products. These were all present in various parts of the fish tested.

“Overall‚ Diclofenac had the highest concentration out of all the pharmaceutical compounds”‚ notes the report‚ while the antibiotic Sulfamethoxazole was detected in at least one part of all the fish species (fillet‚ gills‚ liver‚ and intestine).

The industrial chemicals‚ or perfluoralkyl compounds (perfluoroundecanoic acid‚ pefluorodecanoic acid‚ perfluorononanoic acid‚ pefluorooctanoic acid‚ and perfluoroheptanoic acid)‚ all “showed a high risk‚ both acute and chronic‚ in the fillet parts of the fish which is the part humans consume”‚ state Petrik and Ojemaye.

Each chemical compound has a different acute and chronic risk associated with it‚ says Petrik.

The presence of pharmaceutical compounds in fish is due to untreated or poorly treated sewage flowing into our ocean. This is because drugs are not wholly metabolised in the body.

Storm water is a probable source of pesticide and industrial chemical pollution. This study‚ and others to which the authors refer‚ shows that these chemical compounds accumulate‚ not only in fish but also in our bodies‚ and in other marine organisms.