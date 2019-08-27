David Mabuza calls for redoubled effort in fight against HIV and TB

Deputy president David Mabuza says South Africa remains confronted by the challenges of HIV and tuberculosis (TB) epidemics and focused interventions and targeted campaigns are required.

Mabuza was addressing the inaugural meeting of the National Aids Council Inter-Ministerial Committee in Tuynhuys, Cape Town.

He said the government must increase efforts to reduce the infection rate.

'South Africa bears the highest burden of HIV globally'

According to UNAIDS 2019 Global Aids Report, South Africa bears the highest burden of HIV globally. In the country there are 7.9 million people living with HIV, of whom 4.4 million are on antiretroviral treatment.

Key and vulnerable populations, including adolescent girls and young women, remain disproportionately affected by HIV. In addition, South Africa is among the 30 countries in the world with the highest burden of TB.

Mabuza said the 2017-2022 National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) must continue to guide the implementation of the country's multi-sectoral response to the epidemic.

This is aligned to the National Development Plan and the Global Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

“Therefore, our collective response to these challenges must entail very focused interventions, including targeted plans and campaigns that we are going to embark upon in this sixth democratic administration,” said Mabuza.