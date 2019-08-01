Community flees zama-zamas' terror

Terrified residents of an informal settlement that is being terrorised by illegal miners are fleeing for their lives, following the discovery of two bodies last week.

Soul City informal settlement near the Tudor Shaft informal settlement in Kagiso, on the West Rand, have been gripped by fear.

In the first case, police said three illegal miners were arrested for the murder of Meisi Maisha, 18, a grade 12 pupil at Mafaesa Secondary School.

She had gone missing about a week ago. Her severely assaulted body, with her eyes gouged out and brain removed, was discovered by a passerby on Thursday last week.

The second body, which police said was decomposed, was discovered in the same area and it is suspected that illegal miners are behind this murder as well.