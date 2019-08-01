'Promiscuous' Gigaba a dance floor hit

A song named after former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba is setting the dance floors on fire.

Titled Gigaba, the song was done by Pro Monate and was released in June, while the controversial music video that is scoring views on YouTube was released 10 days ago.

Pro Monate, whose real name is Itumeleng Mahlangu, explained that the intention of the song and video was to get people talking and laughing.

He told Sowetan when he went to the studio, he did not expect an overwhelming response from the public.