Pupils fed-up with Zama-zamas 'terrorising' school

Fed-up pupils of Wedela Technical High School in Carletonville, West Rand, yesterday prevented learning from taking place and barricaded roads as they protested against zama-zamas who have been terrorising their school and stealing learning material.

This comes after a group of zama-zamas allegedly walked out of the school with an electricity cable used to feed the entire school in the presence of police officers.

According to residents, a group of about 10 zama-zamas dared the police in the area to stop them if they could, before casually strolling out of the school on Sunday.

Mondeli Ntsele, a parent of one of the learners, told Sowetan teaching at the school has been disrupted on numerous occasions due to theft of learning material, including computers and tools from the technical workshop.