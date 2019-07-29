Zama-zamas war leaves three dead in revenge attacks

Revenge attacks that have turned violent have left three people dead, while five others are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

The attacks happened at the West Village informal settlement in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, in the early hours of yesterday morning and have led scores of residents to leave their homes in fear for their lives.

The chaos was set into motion by an armed robbery that occurred at a local tavern on Saturday night when one person was killed and several others injured.

Community members allege that an illegal miner, who was part of the group which allegedly robbed the tavern, was assaulted and set alight on Saturday night.

This led to his accomplices retaliating by attacking innocent community members yesterday.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed that three people were killed.