A farm in Mazowe that belongs to former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe has been invaded by illegal gold miners estimated to number about 400‚ who are conducting gold panning activities on the property.

BusinessLIVE reports the Smithfield farm invasion poses a threat to the Mugabe’s farming activities in the Mazowe area‚ which is the heart of their business empire. It is also a marked turn of fortunes for the once powerful couple that rubber-stamped and oversaw the often violent seizure of white-owned farms in the country in 2000.

At the invaded Smithfield farm‚ property worth thousands of dollars that includes state-of-the-art irrigation equipment was damaged and farming equipment was stolen by the illegal gold panners‚ Mugabe claimed in a police report filed at Mazowe police station.