Zama-zamas feel the heat in raid by cops

Police seized tons of illegal mining equipment when they pounced on zama-zamas who disguised hundreds of "workshops" as residential shacks.

More than 20 law enforcement trucks that arrived empty in Matholesville, near Roodepoort on the West Rand, left fully loaded with mining equipment and structures used by the zama-zamas, as the illegal miners are known.

Inside the workshops disguised as residential shacks, police found deep holes and hundreds of buckets filled with soil containing raw gold waiting to be processed.

The makeshift structures are alleged to have been in the area for over 10 years, according to the City of Johannesburg.

Head of Johannesburg infrastructure protection unit Conel Mackay said the operation between the South African Police Service, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, forensic teams and the city was geared towards eliminating the illegal mining and illegal connections of water and electricity.

"The illegal activities that are happening on the road reserve including the bypassing of fresh water to prevent a stream of communities from staying without water and electricity because the illegal connections use water and electricity illegally 24 hours," said Mackay.