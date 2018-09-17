SAPS, give us hope against lawlessness.

The country's crime statistics as announced last week by the SA Police Service left the nation disappointed and horrified. Making the situation worse is the lack of articulation of clear and tangible strategies to beat off the wave of crime - against both individuals and the state.

As if that state of hopelessness was not enough, shocking acts of criminality dominated the news last week following the revelation of the stats - from pupil violence in schools to the destruction of public infrastructure and private property in community protests.

Though police minister Bheki Cele bemoaned the shortage of officers, and the dwindling intelligence capacity, there are cases where police do not really need great numbers to act. The immediate example is the Klerksdorp story, where young women were freed by residents from the yoke of human trafficking and slavery by the .

Locals had to resort to a drastically violent action to deal with a situation police should have been privy to for a long time.