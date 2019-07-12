'It's a ticking time bomb': Joburg road closed as zama-zamas cause extensive damage

A road in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, has been closed after it was destroyed by illegal miners, known as zama-zamas.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE this week that the city had decided to close Iridium Street between Randfontein Road and Penny Road due to extensive damage caused by illegal mining activities.

The road was closed on June 29 and is scheduled to be reopened in June next year.

“We were forced to shut the road because it has become a ticking time bomb. We found that people were using dangerous explosives just underneath the surface, compromising the road structure and the foundations of the road. The surface has begun to sag, causing pooling of water when it rains which further compromises the road.

“I have spent the last two years pleading with national government to help us with the illegal mining," said Mashaba.