Police offer substantial rewards to help trace Philippi killers

Western Cape police are offering substantial rewards for any information that can help them trace six “people of interest” being sought in connection with the recent spate of murders in Philippi East on the Cape Flats.

They said on Saturday that a reward of R70,000 was being offered for each of the six people who were successfully traced.

The six people of interest being sought were named as Siphenkosi Gwazekhaya (also known as Bhoyoyo), Shane Madolo, Thamsanqa Lande, Lubabalo Phethelo, Onke Thafu and Oyam Hlamu (also known as Mashesha). Photos of three of the men were released by police.

Thirteen people were killed in Philippi East last weekend. Six women between the ages of 18 and 26 were found shot to death at a home in Marcus Garvey on the Friday night, while five men aged between 18 and 39 were gunned down in two separate shooting incidents on the Saturday night. Two people were also killed in Hanover Park.