Philippi lockdown a little too late for deceased

Are police losing the battle against crime in the Western Cape? So much blood has been spilt but our police officers do not have answers why these people are being killed.

Just this past week, the number of people shot and killed in Philippi, Cape Town, reached 13.

Six women were shot and killed in Philippi East on Friday evening. In the same area, five men were shot and killed the following day.

A week before this incident, two other men were gunned down just 50 metres away from the scene where the six girls died.

This all comes after the province's community safety MEC Alan Winde described the murder rate in the province as having reached "crisis" levels in May.

At the time, he said between November 1 2018 and April 30 2019, a total of 1,875 people had been murdered in the Western Cape.

But Winde's statement was dismissed as a spat between politicians because he had criticised how police minister Bheki Cele had handled the gang violence in the province.

That is a huge number of deaths in just six months but there was no outrage in SA, we carried on with our lives as if nothing had happened.