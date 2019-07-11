Police minister Bheki Cele deploys army to crime-ridden Western Cape

Cele said the number of murders in Western Cape had increased from 3,729 to 3,963 during the 2018-19 financial year, compared with the previous financial year.

The 10 police stations that reported the most murders in the province during this period were Nyanga, Delft, Khayelitsha, Philippi East, Harare, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Mitchells Plain and Bishop Lavis, he said.

“Combined, the 10 stations contributed to 47% of murders in the province," he said.

The number of attempted murders in the province had increased from 3,698 to 3,844 – most of which were reported by Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Elsies River, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi, Kraaifontein and Manenberg police stations.

“These stations contributed to 42% of attempted murders in the province,” he said, identifying Philippi East as the station that had reported the most murders.

“In one incident on Friday July 5 2019, six females were fatally wounded in [Philippi East community] Marcus Garvey. On Saturday July 6 2019, a further two shootings occurred where five victims were fatally wounded and one injured,” Cele said.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde welcomed the minister's announcement.

He said that until recently, Cele had maintained that crime on the Cape Flats was not bad enough to warrant deploying the army, and he welcomed this about-turn.

“The SANDF could provide support and assist with holding perimeters and cordons in these exercises so that police can get on with the work of investigating crime and arresting perpetrators,” Winde said.