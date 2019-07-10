Here's what you need to know about the Cape Flats murders

Community leaders, law enforcement officials and members of the public continue to express their shock and concern after the death of 11 people in the Cape Flats over the weekend.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said 11 people were gunned down in Philippi East.

Community leaders have called for the intervention of the South African National Defence Force, which they believe will help curb the crime in the province. News24 reported that police minister Bheki Cele on Monday insisted that police are not losing the fight against crime: "No, we are not losing the war against crime but the situation is bad."

Here's what you need to know:

Authorities' response

An IOL report stated that community safety MMC Albert Fritz on Monday condemned the escalating crime rate and deaths. He said across the province a total of 55 people were killed between Friday midnight and Monday. He said some had been stabbed and others died through gun violence. Fritz said he had engaged with the SANDF, as he believes they can help curb the lawlessness in the province.

Gun Free SA's reaction

Gun Free SA said police needed to ensure that guns surrendered are destroyed, as this is the only way in which murders by gun violence can be prevented. It stated that July 9 was declared #GunDestructionDay by the United Nations, in an effort to aid the destruction of small arms worldwide.

Preventing 'gun leakage' from police stores

Gun Free SA also proposed measures which can be taken to ensure that the '"leakage" of guns from police stores is reduced and eventually eradicated. These measures include marking the weapons.

"All firearms scheduled to be destroyed must be marked prior to destruction to show that the weapon was held within the destruction storage programme."

Public's reaction

As news of the deaths emerged, many took to social media, calling for stronger action to be taken.