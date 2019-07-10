Here's what you need to know about the Cape Flats murders
Community leaders, law enforcement officials and members of the public continue to express their shock and concern after the death of 11 people in the Cape Flats over the weekend.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said 11 people were gunned down in Philippi East.
Community leaders have called for the intervention of the South African National Defence Force, which they believe will help curb the crime in the province. News24 reported that police minister Bheki Cele on Monday insisted that police are not losing the fight against crime: "No, we are not losing the war against crime but the situation is bad."
Here's what you need to know:
Authorities' response
An IOL report stated that community safety MMC Albert Fritz on Monday condemned the escalating crime rate and deaths. He said across the province a total of 55 people were killed between Friday midnight and Monday. He said some had been stabbed and others died through gun violence. Fritz said he had engaged with the SANDF, as he believes they can help curb the lawlessness in the province.
Gun Free SA's reaction
Gun Free SA said police needed to ensure that guns surrendered are destroyed, as this is the only way in which murders by gun violence can be prevented. It stated that July 9 was declared #GunDestructionDay by the United Nations, in an effort to aid the destruction of small arms worldwide.
Preventing 'gun leakage' from police stores
Gun Free SA also proposed measures which can be taken to ensure that the '"leakage" of guns from police stores is reduced and eventually eradicated. These measures include marking the weapons.
"All firearms scheduled to be destroyed must be marked prior to destruction to show that the weapon was held within the destruction storage programme."
Public's reaction
As news of the deaths emerged, many took to social media, calling for stronger action to be taken.
Immediate intervention is required in the Cape Flats!— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 8, 2019
Those murdered have names, are families & some are children!
What will it take for law enforcement to act?
To the politicians, prioritize the #CapeFlats & let history remember y’all!
13 murdered within 24hrs on the Cape flats... Meanwhile the DA gives fines to poor and homeless people— ?Mrs-Insults? (@Mrs_Insults) July 8, 2019
What is going on in this Country??
????#CapeFlats
13 murders within 24hrs on the Cape flats... Meanwhile the DA gives fines to homeless people. #capeflats #CapeTown— Beating Diabetes-KHOI PRINCE (@LFC_KHOISAN) July 8, 2019
For as long as we are not ready to put in place "Justice Based Capital Punishment" as a legislation which seeks to protect citizens against such crimes, we'll have our streets being run by criminals who finds pleasure in taking people's lives ....#CapeTown #CapeFlats— Kagiso Monyadiwa (@KagisoMonyadiwa) July 8, 2019
I think I speak for all people of the struggle in #capeflats that we should start coloured consciousness movement or Cape flats consciousness movement. Help other's in our communities. End violence and murder in Cape Flats. @Yuzriq @GosSgafc— Suhail Mahomed (@SuhailMahomed20) July 8, 2019
Send the army to all Western Cape Crime Hotspots/Townships...— Siya Rumbu #FearFokol ?? (@SiyaRumbu21) July 8, 2019
You will send them to #CapeFlats and people will continue dying in #Khayelitsha #Nyanga #Phillipi #Delft etc..
SAPS, law enforcement are being outgunned (literally) & ill-prepared at this point. Laws aren't biting enough as we all know gang leaders are -we don't need more evidence but once a known gangster is sent to C-Max, that's a start. Who shoot to kill 6 girls? #CapeFlats @mona_rini— Menzi Kulati (@menzikulati) July 8, 2019
The sad thing is yhe government doesn't do anything,they actually benefit from this,they are the legal mafias and they give a damn about those from the hood, this is just sad the lives lost #capeflats— ?Craig?mufc™2pac (@Craign2Naidoo) July 8, 2019