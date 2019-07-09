Gun Free SA tells police to destroy firearms to keep them out of underworld's hands

Gun Free SA on Tuesday urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to destroy seized and surrendered firearms.

The last such destruction took place in April this year, when police minister Bheki Cele noted that there were still 60,000 firearms in SAPS stores that could be destroyed.

Gun Free SA made the call to mark #GunDestructionDay on Tuesday. The day has been declared by the United Nations as the official date for destruction of small arms worldwide.

Gun Free SA said 11 people were shot and killed in Philippi East on the Cape Flats at the weekend. It said the guns used were most likely once legal, before they were lost or stolen.

It said these murders could have been prevented if stockpiles of unwanted, confiscated and recovered guns had been destroyed.

Gun Free SA said that in the past decade, global gun stocks had increased, fueling crime, conflict, gender-based violence, forced migration and more.

Stockpiling weapons, it added, cost more than destroying surpluses. It also created a high risk of diversion into illegal markets.

The organisation cited the 2016 case of Christiaan Prinsloo, a police officer who sold about 2,000 firearms handed in to the police for destruction to gang leaders on the Cape Flats.