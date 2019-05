A 27-year-old police constable committed suicide with his service pistol after firing a fatal shot at a man while on duty in Khayelitsha at the weekend.

The circumstances are now under investigation by detectives.

The shooting incident occurred at about 2.30pm on Saturday in Site B, Khayelitsha.

The constable had been stationed at the Philippi East crime prevention unit.

The man he killed was 23 years old.