South Africa

Four suspects arrested for hijacking in Philippi East

17 March 2018 - 14:28
Four suspects arrested for hijacking in Philippi East
Four suspects arrested for hijacking in Philippi East
Image: STOCK IMAGE

The vigilance of and swift response by Western Cape police resulted in the arrest of four suspects on a charge of hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm on Friday evening.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said that members of the Provincial Intervention Unit spotted a Kia LDV in Cape Town’s Siyahlala Informal Settlement at around 6pm and approached the vehicle.

“Four suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Avanza and after a brief pursuit‚ they were apprehended. It was established that the Kia was hijacked in Philippi at around 17:20 the same evening. A search of the Avanza led to the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm firearm.

“The suspects‚ aged between 18 and 20 are due to make a court appearance on Monday in Athlone‚” Traut said.

Durban 'hijack' victim executed

Mystery surrounds the bloody slaying of a Durban woman‚ shot and killed in what appears to be a hijacking gone awry on Saturday.
News
19 days ago

JMPD officer shot in the head during hijacking

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is in hospital after being shot in the head by hijackers.
News
1 month ago

Former attorney jailed for hijacking building

A former attorney and his accomplice have been sentenced to several years behind bars after they hijacked a building in the Johannesburg inner city.
News
3 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe's Mugabe says never thought Mnangagwa would turn against him
Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
X