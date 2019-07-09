Police set to put Philippi on lockdown

The deaths of 11 people in a Western Cape township at the weekend has forced police to implement a 72-hour action plan that includes putting it on lockdown.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said this was implemented after the murders in Philippi on Friday.

"The 72-hour action plan in response to this, entails lockdown and operations in the area that are conducted by Public Order Police, K-9 and Flying Squad members. From an investigation perspective, detectives with crime intelligence are hard at work, following leads that could result in the arrest of the perpetrators of these incidents," Van Wyk said.

"On Friday evening, police were alerted to the discovery of bodies of women between the ages of 18 and 26 in Marcus Garvey. On Saturday evening, in two separate shooting incidents, five males aged between 18 and 39 were shot dead and one was injured.

"The motive for these shooting incidents remains the subject of an intensive police investigation," Van Wyk said.

However, police minister Bheki Cele yesterday told the community that a Justice Cluster meeting to determine whether the township should be put on lockdown until the perpetrators were behind bars would be held today.

"We are going to need your assistance from the community. I heard one of your leaders saying that the police are ill-treating you," Cele said.

A massive police manhunt has also been launched, Cele said.

"We are hoping that within 24 hours we will have them," Cele said.