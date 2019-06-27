Inquest launched after baby dies when police fire teargas during Philippi protest

An inquest has been ordered into the death of a four-month-old baby after teargas was fired by police during protests in Marikana in Philippi, Cape Town, on Monday.

Akhona Mncedane, 16, says she and her baby, Alunamda, were inside their home when police were forcing protesters back into the settlement using rubber bullets and teargas.

“The child was sleeping and we were watching her. I started coughing due to something strong that I was inhaling. The child started crying and after that it was silence,” she said.