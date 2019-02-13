Fresh air will soon be pumped into the Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga to allow the search‚ rescue and retrieval operation for trapped illegal miners to resume.

"We are going through all the hardware that has arrived and we are busy connecting everything up to get the fan to blow fresh air into the mine‚" business rescue representative for the mine Mike Elliot told sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning.

Elliot said that the air is to be pumped into the shaft to remove all the poisonous gasses in order for them to establish a fresh air base at the bottom of the shaft.

"Once that is done our mine rescue services teams will go into the mine and start to make the mine safe towards the area where we anticipate the people are‚" Elliot said.

Employees from the mine halted the rescue operation last week with a protest about unpaid salaries.