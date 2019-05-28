At least nine illegal Zimbabwean miners die after mine collapse

At least nine illegal gold miners have died in Zimbabwe after they detonated explosives underground and were trapped at a mine owned by unlisted London-headquartered Metallon Corporation north of the capital Harare, the company said on Monday.

Metallon put its Mazowe Mine on care and maintenance last September, citing viability problems. One of Zimbabwe's biggest gold producers, it still operates three other mines.

Metallon said in a statement the mine collapse happened on Sunday when illegal miners gained access to underground shafts and blasted explosives.