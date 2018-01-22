A man‚ believed to be an illegal miner has died‚ allegedly while trying to destroy explosives used in his clandestine activity.

According to Limpopo police‚ the incident too place at the unlicensed Clapham mine in Burgesfort at the weekend. He was reportedly detonating an explosive substance at the mine.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Monday that 53-year-old Bright Chirongoma was severely injured in the explosion‚ and that he later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

"The deceased and the other two persons‚ all employees at the said mine‚ were allegedly sent by their employer to destroy the explosives soon after he was arrested together with his two accomplices on Friday‚ said Mojapelo.

He added that the mine owner and the two other employees were arrested for “operating a chrome mine with a fraudulent license”.

“During the process of this destruction‚ the device exploded and two miners were injured‚" said Mojapelo.