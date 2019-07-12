Duduzane Zuma to learn his fate in culpable homicide case today

Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, will find out on Friday whether or not he is guilty of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court is expected to pass judgment in the case, which involves the death of a minibus taxi passenger in 2014.

Phumzile Dube died after Zuma's Porsche crashed into the minibus taxi on the M1 south, near the Grayston turnoff in Johannesburg.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initially decided not to prosecute Zuma due to "insufficient evidence".

However, the matter was referred to a magistrate for an inquest to determine whether the accident was caused by human error.

In December 2014, the inquest, held at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, found that negligence by Zuma was the cause of Dube's death.