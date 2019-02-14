The death toll at the Gloria coal mine near Middelburg in Mpumalanga‚ which was rocked by an underground gas explosion last week‚ increased to 12 on Thursday.

A business rescue representative for the mine‚ Mike Elliot‚ told sister publication TimesLIVE that the rescue team had found seven more bodies underground.

However‚ it was too dangerous for the rescue teams to remain underground and the bodies were not brought to the surface.

"We have identified the position where the bodies are. We need to put in a bigger fan to suck air and explosive and poisonous gases out of the mine.

"Once that fan is operating we will restart the rescue and recovery operations. We will send the mine rescue services down in teams‚" Elliot said.