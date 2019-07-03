Shosholoza Meyl train journey an uncomfortable affair for 84-year-old passenger

An octogenarian's trip on the Shosholoza Meyl to attend his brother's 98th birthday celebration has raised questions about the reliability of the country's passenger train service.

After a joyful train journey a few years ago, Sampo van Antwepen did not hesitate to book the Shosholoza Meyl from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth.

However, this time around, the 84-year-old was left bitterly disappointed.

The Shosholoza Meyl is advertised as a safe, affordable long distance passenger train that offers "A Pleasant Experience" for travellers from the moment they book their ticket until they disembark at their end destination.