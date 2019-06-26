'Technical glitch' delays payment of Prasa workers' June salaries

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) this week joined the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time.

The parent company of Metrorail released a statement on Wednesday notifying workers that not all of them would be paid as schedule on Thursday as expected.

“Management wished to urgently communicate an unforeseen technical glitch beyond its control that occurred when releasing the Prasa Corporate and Metrorail salaries for the month of June 2019 bank file," the company said in an internal communication.

"This means that employee net amounts will only reflect on the 28th of June 2019 instead of 27th of June 2019 as prescribed.”

Prasa, however, said that the glitch did not affect Shosholoza Meyl, Prasa Cres, Prasa Tech, Autopax and Intersite. It added that it was “urgently” addressing the glitch to ensure that a similar error does not occur in the future.

Prasa’s failure to pay all its workers comes on the heels of state-owned arms manufacturer Denel informing its workers that they would only receive 85% of their June salaries.