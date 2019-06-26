Prasa paid salaries late due to human error

Troubled Passenger Rail Service of SA has assured the transport minister Fikile Mbalula that its failure to pay salaries on time this month was due to a human error.

The announcement comes after another state-owned entity Denel on Tuesday revealed it had no alternative but to cut salaries this month.

However, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan intervened, saying a lender has come to the rescue of arms manufacturer Denel and the salaries will now be paid in full.

Mbalula's office spoke about the Prasa situation following a scheduled meeting with the entity's board on Wednesday evening.

"The Prasa board assured the minister that the entity remains a concern with adequate liquidity and that the announcement on delays in salary payouts this month was due to human error - following the introduction of new salary adjusted structures - which stalled payments," read the statement.

Mbalula also raised concern with the number of vacancies in key positions at Prasa, high staff turnover and low morale and he directed Prasa to move with speed to fill vacancies - especially in critical areas.