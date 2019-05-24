South Africa

Prasa suspends more executives

By Neo Goba - 24 May 2019 - 08:54
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has placed more executives on suspension.
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has placed more executives on suspension.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

A senior executive at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA has been suspended and charged with corruption. while two others have been placed on special leave.

This follows ongoing investigations into allegations of improper, irregular, corrupt, and fruitless as well as wasteful expenditure by various employees.

In a statement yesterday, Prasa said its chief strategy officer Dr Sipho Sithole had been placed on suspension.

Martha Ngoye, who is the agency's head of legal, risk and compliance and Tiro Holele, Prasa's executive in the office of the group CEO, have been placed on special leave.

"This decision follows the outcomes and ongoing investigations that have dogged Prasa of improper, irregular, corrupt, fruitless and wasteful expenditure by various employees of Prasa at all levels of the organisation," said the group.

"The suspension and placement on special leave of these executives is to ensure a fair process based on a principle of innocent until proven guilty."

The decision follows a number of senior staff members on special leave or suspension this year where the agency has lost millions in the form of irregular expenditure and allegations of corruption.

In March, it placed company secretary Lindikaya Zide, chief information officer Chris Mbatha and CEO of Prasa corporate real estate solutions Tara Ngubane on special leave, while it suspended Matome Mohube, its general manager of enterprise risk.

In late April, it terminated Mohube's contract after he was found guilty on a number of charges.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa rides SA-made train - and this time it doesn't break down

President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of the first people to travel in a new commuter train - the first of its kind to be built in South Africa - when he ...
News
1 month ago

Stuck train opens president's eyes to commuters' daily frustrations

But I'm not betting on my last six pack that he'll return to fix the mess after polls.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Prasa must fix train crisis or heads will roll, says Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday lamented the crisis in train services in the country, saying that Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) must ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
X