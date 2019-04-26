Head of security suspended after torching of trains in Cape Town

The embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has suspended its head of security and two other security officers in the Western Cape following the torching of two trains worth an estimated R33m.

The agency has instituted an investigation into the security lapse that resulted in the burning of the two trains at the Easter weekend.

"The suspension of Ernest Hendricks and the other two officers is not meant to pass judgment or put blame on them, but is solely meant to allow the investigation to be carried out by an independent body," said Prasa CEO Nkosinathi Sishi.

Prasa, which is responsible for delivering passenger rail services, has been hit by a spate of arson attacks on its trains in recent years, depleting its fleet and leaving many Cape Town commuters reliant on rail transport stranded. Rail is the backbone of Cape Town's public transport system.