DA leader Mmusi Maimane has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa saying he had accepted a "bribe" and was there when South Africa was looted.

Addressing the DA' s "Phetogo" final election rally in his neighbourhood of Dobsonville‚ Maimane said he was angry.

"I am angry that the very people who were elected to lead us‚ ended up stealing from us. And what’s most offensive is that they stole from the poor‚" said Maimane.

"And now they’ve elected a leader who wants you to believe he has just arrived in time to save us. But he was there all along."

He said Ramaphosa was "shocked at everything he sees".

Maimane said Ramaphosa was there‚ as deputy president‚ when the state was looted.

"He was there when Zuma and the Guptas were protected in vote after vote after vote. His name is recorded in these votes as one of those who betrayed us‚" said Maimane.

"This is a man who took bribe money from Bosasa‚ and allowed his son to take their money too‚" Maimane charged.

He said Ramaposa has also failed to take action against those in his party responsible for the Esidimeni deaths.

"This is a man who called on the police to take action against mineworkers striking for a living wage. The next day 34 of them were killed‚" said Maimane.

He said Ramaphosa watched the looting of Eskom and Prasa‚ while he was tasked with fixing these institutions.

"Cyril Ramaphosa is no saviour. He is part of the ANC that caused so much despair and suffering these past 25 years. And now they want another five years to loot‚" he said.

Maimane said the ANC were once the leaders in the struggle for freedom‚ but today they stood directly in the way of freedom for millions of South Africans.

"They were once a movement‚ but today they are a monument – a mere relic of the past‚" he said.

Without mentioning them by name‚ Maimane said voting for the ANC was like voting for the EFF.

He said he could see there was already an alliance between the two parties.

Maimane said change was needed in the country.

"But‚ fellow South Africans‚ here’s the thing about change: It is never easy. It’s uncomfortable. It can be scary‚" he said.

He said his party had grown in the past 25 years from a small party to a party of government.