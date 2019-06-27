Fikile Mbalula wants a 'war room' and daily reports in Prasa turnaround plan

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula wants daily reports to get the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) back on track.

“Trains must work and be on time, passengers must be respected by Prasa and communicated with frequently,” Mbalula said on Wednesday evening in a meeting with Prasa’s board.

“There must be urgency in the implementation of the turnaround strategy. As minister, I’ll need daily and weekly reports on issues of workers’ grievances and plans to get Prasa back on track.”