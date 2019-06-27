South Africa

Fikile Mbalula wants a 'war room' and daily reports in Prasa turnaround plan

By Nico Gous - 27 June 2019 - 09:26
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on a train in Cape Town riding between Khayelitsha and Langa on Tuesday.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula wants daily reports to get the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) back on track.

“Trains must work and be on time, passengers must be respected by Prasa and communicated with frequently,” Mbalula said on Wednesday evening in a meeting with Prasa’s board.

“There must be urgency in the implementation of the turnaround strategy. As minister, I’ll need daily and weekly reports on issues of workers’ grievances and plans to get Prasa back on track.”

Mbalula’s spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said in a media statement that the meeting covered governance issues, improving Metrorail’s operational performance, modernising the train service and security.

Mbalula said: “The majority of our people want peace but a criminal element will always remain. The issue of security has to be prioritised. We must not let the troublesome few ruin the experience of the majority, peace-loving commuters.”

He added: “We will crack the whip if the turnaround time is sluggish. Things must move with speed in the right direction. We need capable people with requisite skills, people who will get the job done, once and for all.”

Mbalula called for a “war room” to be set up to guide Prasa’s turnaround and asked the train agency to fill high-level vacancies in key positions.

