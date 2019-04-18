Fikile Mbalula article skirts issues, a reader says

Fikile Mbalula article skirts issues

Fikile Mbalula's article (Sowetan, April 16) shows how ANC is empty in leadership. Why didn't you note your president's role in Bosasa and Marikana; Life Esidimeni, Eskom, Prasa, etc? Stop taking us for a ride. - Bongani, Mogale City

Dalindyebo must stay in jail

It will be a sad day in SA if President Cyril Ramaphosa were to bow to pressure from the Eastern Cape monarchs. No special favours - King Dalindyebo must do time for the crimes he committed. - Anonymous

Cyril Ramaphosa is not for us all

President Cyril Ramaphosa was ill-advised when he went to Alexandra wearing his ANC campaign colours. I am now convinced that he and "Thuma Mina" are not for the country but for his ANC. - Nthabiseng

Don't bad-mouth the ANC

Every Tom, Dick and Harry is gunning for the ANC, calling its politicians thugs, looters, etc. We're not going to be dictated to by faceless people like Bongani of Mogale City. Leave voters alone. They know who to vote for. - Mr B

Democracy not for politicians

The people must promote democracy by being responsible citizens. Politicians think they own democracy. Majority of politicians like to tantalise people by being busy doing nothing. Let's fight for our rights! - Shaluza, Mabeskraal