Will a new presidential advisory unit improve policy?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is establishing a unit in the presidency which he hopes will improve policy development and coordination. This is an important initiative designed to help him address the huge challenges facing his incoming government.

There is no question that strengthening the government’s policy capacity is a priority. Cabinet ministries are often individualistic and departments tend to operate as silos. There tends to be poor alignment, let alone coordination, of policies and programmes within national government and between the spheres of government. The president has some power to impose discipline. But this power depends on being very well-informed and well-briefed by his team.

The unit – called the Policy Analysis and Research Services – will be headed by Busani Ngcaweni, a seasoned mandarin in the Presidency. Ngcaweni was Chief of Staff when Ramaphosa was Deputy President. He had, remarkably, occupied this senior and sensitive post for four consecutive deputy presidents over a 10-year period.

Over the decade he also managed to publish around eight books of essays by himself and other writers on serious South African topics such as AIDS. Before becoming chief of staff he also served as a policy researcher in the presidency during the Thabo Mbeki era. There is no doubt that he is a committed and able intellectual, and a skilled political manager.

What is the unit intended to achieve? Can it be compared with the unit that operated during the Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe presidencies?

Priorities

The unit’s priority areas will be “the economy, infrastructure planning and development, agricultural development and government service delivery”. It will also lead on the National Health Insurance initiative which is designed to provide health care to all South Africans.

Ngcaweni is quoted as saying that the unit’s mandate will be:

policy analysis and co-ordination across government and working with the forum of directors general and the cabinet;

the co-ordination of presidential advisory councils and working groups;

the provision of research support to the President’s advisory councils and working groups; and

the provision of research support to the president’s advisers and co-ordination of strategic programmes like the NHI.

The unit’s role is expected to evolve over time as capacity is developed.