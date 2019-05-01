Ramaphosa belongs to Sun City prison, not Union Buildings: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned the ANC to pray that the red berets to not take over power now because their leaders will be sent to jail.

Speaking to thousands of EFF supporters and Alexandra residents who filled the Sankopano stadium to capacity to celebrate Workers Day on Wednesday, Malema said conflicted ANC members, including president Cyril Ramaphosa, deserve to be incarcerated.

“We will send Ramaphosa to prison for killing people of Marikana. Their spirits will never rest for as long as Ramaphosa is at Union Buildings.

“Ramaphosa has taken a wrong turn; he is lost, he is at the wrong place. He’s supposed to be in Sun City prison, that’s where he belongs,” said Malema.

Ramaphosa was widely criticised by the Farlam commission of inquiry probing the Marikana shootings by police which resulted in 34 striking mineworkers being killed on August 16 2012.