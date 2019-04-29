Metro police on high alert for #TshwaneShutdown
Law enforcement in Pretoria remain on high alert for a planned shutdown on Monday morning.
Residents of the capital city complained about poor service delivery, increased potholes, lack of sanitation and clean drinking water, and high electricity rates.
Other concerns included title deeds, human trafficking, unemployment and foreign-national owned shops.
Protesters are expected to gather at the old Putco depot and march to the Union Buildings.
However, Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the march had not been authorised by his department and the organisers did not confirm who would receive their proposed memorandum.
"For now it is quiet," Mahamba said.
Opposition parties have accused the ANC of allegedly being behind the widespread service delivery protests.
The ANC in the greater Tshwane region has since distanced itself from the Ga-Rankuwa shutdown, calling it "hogwash and tomfoolery".
#TshwaneShutDown RT @thabiso_lodi No taxi around Ga-Rankuwa people must find other means of transport to work @TrafficSA but no burning of tyres— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 29, 2019
Can we go to work from Atteridgeville?.. Are roads clear... #TshwaneShutdown— The ? (@floow_etry) April 29, 2019
Fake #TshwaneShutdown now on at Soshanguve. Major exit routes blocked. @MorningLiveSABC @eNCA @EWNTraffic @Radio702— Xavier Q (@Xaviermemphis) April 29, 2019