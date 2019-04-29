Tshwane Total Shutdown protestors accuse government of sabotaging march

Leaders of the Tshwane Total Shutdown have blamed the government of sabotage after their march failed to get off the ground.

An underwhelming number of residents gathered at the old Putco bus depot as part of a march.

Hundreds of residents were expected to gather at Marabastad as they protest against service delivery issues including water and electricity, potholes, the lack of regulation into informal trading and high rental costs.

Makgaka Lekganyane, one of the organisers, said they had anticipated a large number of marchers despite there being less than 50 people gathered at Marabastad.

“We are going to march to the Union Buildings but we are waiting for more buses to come and more people join us,” Lekganyane said.