WATCH | Simz Ngema raps out a tribute to Dumi

Musician Simz Ngema took to Instagram recently to post a video of herself and Dumi Masilela's friend Bongani rapping to celebrate the life of the former Rhythm City star.

Bongani shared a video of them paying tribute during a session in Midrand. People came in large numbers to support them and they kept the crowd on their feet.

"When nothing makes sense, we turn to music. Here's a little something we wrote for you my n*gga!" Bongani wrote.

Judging by how Simz was giving it her most, it's clear that Dumi is her eternal crush. She uses music to find healing and fulfilment - and to express how much she misses him.

Simz is focusing on music at the moment and recently released a single.

Watch the video below.