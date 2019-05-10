Hlaudi Motsoeneng outlook for many(i) of the popcorn parties

The purple shall not govern

The full results of Wednesday's general elections were still not available by the time of going to press, but Vera is able to tell you one thing for sure:

If you were expecting fresh air after this week, you will be disappointed.

Yes, the self-styled in-coming president of South Africa, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, may not even get a seat in parliament - not to mention a chance of wearing his purple suit at the Union Buildings.

Vera has some good advice for the "academic lecture (sic)", go get a proper job, abuti.

ATM bombed

Another party that went around telling all and sundry that it was about to run the republic was that outfit, said to be the brainchild of Ubaba oseNkandla, which goes by the acronym of a cash-dispensing machine.