ANC councillors stage walkout, refuse to listen to Mashaba's state of the city address

Two councillors' were removed from chambers and referred to the ethics committee following their attempts to derail the state of the city address.

Security had to be called in to remove the councillors who were calling for the speaker to count the number of councillors in the chamber to check if they reach a quorum.

This came after several ANC councillors left the chambers after accusing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba of lying.

"We are not going to be undermined nor are we going to be abused by this house. We want a count, that's all," said Councillor Lloyd Phillips of Patriotic Alliance before being removed.