ANC councillors stage walkout, refuse to listen to Mashaba's state of the city address
Two councillors' were removed from chambers and referred to the ethics committee following their attempts to derail the state of the city address.
Security had to be called in to remove the councillors who were calling for the speaker to count the number of councillors in the chamber to check if they reach a quorum.
This came after several ANC councillors left the chambers after accusing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba of lying.
"We are not going to be undermined nor are we going to be abused by this house. We want a count, that's all," said Councillor Lloyd Phillips of Patriotic Alliance before being removed.
Two City of Johannesburg councillors removed from #JoburgSOCA2019 pic.twitter.com/zH0NEg5Gg1— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) April 30, 2019
The two councillors said that by virtue of ANC councillors leaving the chambers, the house did not meet the quorum which meant the address could not continue.
They were told that the address did not require a quorum, to which Councillor Phillips said: "Then the mayor could have just invited the DA since he turned it into a campaign. Why is he inviting us? If he doesn't need a quorum, why is he inviting us? I think you just need to check on the rules again and try to assist us in an appropriate way".
MMC for public safety Michael Sun, who is also a DA councillor, said that the councillors would be referred to the ethics committee.
"I want to request the house, through yourselves, that the two councillors that are misbehaving are formally be referred to the ethics committee," he said.
ANC cllrs have left the Council Chamber, refusing to listen to the Mayor's continued spin and misinformation on the #RealStateOfTheCity. The ANC is clear; there was #NoSOCA in Joburg today, but a speech by the Mayor trying to deceive residents. pic.twitter.com/8DWLf9XzHS— ANC Caucus COJ (@ANCCaucusCoJ) April 30, 2019