ANC must not let down voters after they rewarded it well for nearly destroying SA

Winning the 2019 general election should buoy the ANC. After all, the electorate reaffirmed their confidence in the party's ability to continue to lead society.

A 57.5% haul at the polls, although representing a five-point drop from its 2014 levels, was on the higher side of expectations.

For a party that presided over the near collapse of government institutions and the near decimation of the economy, the ANC has been rewarded handsomely.

It has lost 19 seats in the National Assembly and a combined 24 seats in the provincial legislatures. But it remains in a commanding position.

While the party of liberation is celebrating its victory, there may be a temptation to feel that it is generally doing alright and just needs to tweak a little here and there.

The sense of trepidation that attended the election campaign with appeals for South Africans to forgive the governing party and give it another chance could easily give way to a sense of complacency.