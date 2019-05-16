The government is planning to spend more than R100m less on the presidential inauguration ceremony of Cyril Ramaphosa than it did on Jacob Zuma’s inauguration‚ as it battles with austerity measures.

Minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said because of cost-cutting measures‚ only heads of state from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and heads of state who are chairing continental regional economic blocs had been invited to the May 25 event.

“We all know there is economic difficulty in this country. The budget that we are going to spend on this inauguration is more than R100m less than what was spent in the previous inauguration‚” she said in a press briefing on Thursday.

“We had to ensure we don’t spend as much as we did in the last inauguration … taking into account inflation‚” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said the previous inauguration‚ where former president Jacob Zuma was sworn in for his second term‚ cost in excess of R240m.

She said preparing the amphitheatre at the Union Buildings for the ceremony‚ as custom‚ cost more than hiring the Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria.