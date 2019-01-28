Mosola to face fate this week

Tshwane municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola enters a make-or-break week as both the DA and the ANC call for his head, after the auditor-general found that the city's R1.2bn contract was awarded irregularly.

The controversial contract awarded to engineering company Glad Africa has been the source of the fallout between Mosola and outgoing mayor Solly Msimanga.

The auditor-general's report will be tabled at Thursday's much-awaited council meeting which many in Tshwane believe will be Mosola's day of reckoning.

The AG found that the contract was not in compliance with the supply chain regulation 32, which allows accounting officers to procure services for the municipality under a contract secured by another organ of the state.

Mosola refused to comment on calls for his axing when Sowetan approached him for comment.

"The auditor-general's report is now a City of Tshwane council report and it will serve in council on January 31 2019. I have no authority to comment on council reports before they serve in council," Mosola said.

He said he would only release a statement once the report had gone through "all the normal City processes pertaining to the conclusion of the AG's annual report".

ANC Tshwane chairman Dr Kgosi Maepa told Sowetan yesterday that they hold Mosola and Msimanga "equally responsible for the Glad Africa mess".

"Our position is that both of them messed up [on the Glad Africa contract], and ANC stands by its position which we've held for seven months... and the auditor-general has now proved it," Maepa said.