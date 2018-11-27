Tshwane mayor asks for political backing in bid to oust city manager

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga calls on DA and EFF to help oust city manager Moeketsi Mosola as their fallout had resulted in the deterioration of the administration’s performance

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has asked for political intervention from his party and the EFF in his bid to suspend or fire city manager Moeketsi Mosola.

Mosola was appointed to the permanent position of city manager early in 2017. Msimanga then defended the appointment after the ANC raised issue with his appointment.

Msimanga’s plea to the DA’s national leadership and its provincial structures comes amid an ongoing spat with Mosola, who is being investigated in relation to an open-ended contract with engineering consultants GladAfrica.

It is understood that the DA has yet to respond to Msimanga’s e-mail which was sent to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, federal executive chairman James Selfe, Gauteng leader John Moodey and Gauteng provincial chairman Mike Moriarty early in November.