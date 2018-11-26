Tshwane mayor Msimanga or city manager Mosola - Who will Maimane choose?

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is considering whether to let go of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga as his feud with city manager Moeketsi Mosola escalates.

Msimanga has thrown down the gauntlet at Maimane in the latest salvo with Mosola stating, "it's either this man goes or I go", in a letter in which he indicated he has had enough.

Yesterday, Maimane's chief of staff, Graham Charters, confirmed he has received the letter from Msimanga in which he details all the problems the city manager has caused in the country's capital.

"Yes we have received it. He is still applying his mind to the matter," Charters replied.