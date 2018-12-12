Future of politics in SA is coalitions - Maimane

“The mayors here in Joburg and Tshwane have done an incredible job in a difficult situation to prove that when you work hard, coalitions, in fact, do work. The future of South Africa is coalition. Don’t let anyone fool us that coalitions don’t work, [because] they do. We’ve worked well with parties like the ACDP and the Congress of the People.”

Relations between the DA and its coalition partnership in metros were put to the test in 2018 and in one they ended with the party losing the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip was removed by the ANC, EFF and UDM as mayor on August 27 following a motion of no confidence.

Three days after his ousting, Trollip and his coalition partners – Cope, the ACDP and the Patriotic Alliance – lodged an application seeking urgent review.

Trollip lost his bid to overturn his ousting in the Eastern Cape High Court in September.

In the other coalition in Tshwane, it has been a struggle for mayor Solly Msimanga to keep things together as his city manager Moeketsi Mosola, who has the support of the EFF, caused problems for the metro.