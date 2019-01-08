Tshwane boss Mosola in hot water again

The controversy surrounding the appointment of the Tshwane acting city manager has once again pitted mayor Solly Msimanga against the man he appointed to run the city - Moeketsi Mosola.

Mosola caused an uproar as he appointed head of emergency services, Previn Govender, as acting city manager as he was going on leave. This was in line with the rules of the council.

Mosola's decision sparked controversy as the city is still investigating Govender after Sowetan revealed last year that he applied for the top job even though his qualifications were not accredited with the South African Qualifications Authority.

The ANC described Govender's appointment as disappointing and called on speaker of council Katlego Mathebe to convene an urgent council meeting to debate the controversial appointment.