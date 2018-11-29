Tshwane mayor Msimanga guns for city manager again

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will again be seeking the suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola when the council sits today.

Msimanga said he would table a report asking council to issue a notice of intention to suspend Mosola on multiple allegations of misconduct.

The pair have been at loggerheads since the R12bn GladAfrica contract scandal became public months ago.

Msimanga, who briefed the media yesterday in Tshwane, said he had reasonable cause to believe that Mosola had contravened the code of conduct for municipal staff members, which needed to be brought to the council's attention.

Msimanga accused Mosola of failing to act in the best interests of the municipality and compromising its credibility and integrity.

"[Mosola] made a number of public attacks on the executive mayor in person and compromised the credibility and integrity of the office bearers and the institution of the municipality.